Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRK8 ISIN: CA80919D1033 Ticker-Symbol: 522 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
11:04 Uhr
3,260 Euro
-0,240
-6,86 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXANTAS CAPITAL
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXANTAS CAPITAL CORP3,3000,00 %
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC3,260-6,86 %
WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC43,600+1,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.