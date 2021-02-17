Preferred Commerce, Inc.: Preferred Commerce Announces Co-Chairman

Preferred Commerce Appoints International Industry Visionary and Entrepeneur, Gerry David to Board of Directors

Prestigious 2016 'CEO World Awards' Gold Winner, Notable Mentor, and Turnaround Expert Comes on Board as Company Advances

WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:OCBM) announced today that Gerry David, distinguished award-winning Executive, Entrepreneur, and Investment Leader, has joined the Board of Directors, bringing over 40 years of experience in results-driven success, across a wide spectrum of markets.

Over just half a decade, Mr. David served as President and CEO of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), manufacturer of Celsius® "negative calorie" fitness drinks. Mr. David's numerous achievements include the closing of $31 million in new financing which bolstered growth and branding, boosted sales revenues over 500%, and positioned Celsius Holdings Inc. to become a NASDAQ listed company with a market capitalization in excess of a quarter billion dollars. During his tenure with Celsius, Gerry was also responsible for an increase in shareholder value by more than 35 times.

"Being deeply aligned with our vision, Mr. David's focus on mentorship will be priceless. Having demonstrated such profound success in past corporate turnarounds and restructuring efforts, we are confident that he will be foundationally instrumental in the streamlining of our operations, and our organization for higher demand and maximized efficiency," stated Michael Ferraro the Chairman.

Mr. David's broad areas of expertise include sales and marketing, operations management, financial analysis, capital raising, supply chain management, M&A, regulatory and strategic planning. In recognition of his professional achievements, he was one of only 25 Gold Winners in the prestigious 2016 CEO World Awards and was selected as "The Leader" in the CEO of the Year category.

Mr. David's first 20 years encompassed high-tech industry service with companies such as IBM, Honeywell, Datapoint, and GTE. Mr. David's first company, a systems integration firm, was launched at the age of 26, ultimately being established in six states. Over the past 20 years, Mr. David exceeded in the consumer-product space, holding senior management positions at companies such as HSN Direct, Vitarich Labs, Cyberwize, Oragenics, and Life Science Technologies, and recently Glucose Holdings (OTC Pink GLUC).

About Thriv5

Zoning in On the Successful Delivery of SOD, Resveratrol, and other all-natural products to enhance a healthy lifestyle, Thriv5 Products have demonstrated the ability to sustain inflammation, fatigue and improve cognitive health. The proprietary natural formula fortifies vitality by bolstering one of the body's own powerful, naturally generated, antioxidants. The Thriv5 Power Stick powder mix combines the SOD with soluble fiber and d-ribose to provide users with antioxidants, alertness from enhancing the neurological system, focus, and cardiovascular benefits that enhance active lifestyles including exercise and workout as well as sharpened focus, more clarity, and relief of stress on the body. The top quality M3 gel delivers extracts for the most nutrient-rich berries like ACAI, Blueberry, Pomegranate, Cherries, Concord Grapes, Goji, and Green Tea as antioxidants and immunity boosters along with Resveratrol for inflammation. THRIV5 integrates those mega fruits and teas and combines them with Superoxide dismutase, extracted from a rare class of cantaloupe, delivering a powerful boost to the immune system.

About Preferred Commerce: Preferred Commerce, Inc. (OCBM) is the supplier and provider of THRIV5, a healthy lifestyle product that contains some of the world's most powerful antioxidants and cell reparation enzymes, known as SOD (Superoxide Dismutase). SOD is an enzyme that alternately catalyzes the dismutation (or partitioning) of the superoxide (O2-) radical into either ordinary molecular oxygen (O2) or hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). ... Hydrogen peroxide is also damaging and is degraded by other enzymes such as catalase. THRIV5's are patent-protected formulas that have shown to relieve the body of Oxidative stress, help reduce inflammation and increase mental alertness and clarity. Preferred Commerce has long been a solution provider to the horticulture and agriculture industries, as well as to consumers. In addition, the company has created training and educational products that have fueled billions of dollars in sales for Fortune 500 companies, while its family-friendly how-to-grow products have educated nearly 1 million children on how to successfully grow their own healthy food at home. Today's health concerns are running rampant and Preferred Commerce feels that THRIV5 can play an important part in providing people with healthier lifestyles.

