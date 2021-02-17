Anzeige
WKN: A0B5TU ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Ticker-Symbol: HDK 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
08:04 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,040
-1,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,18019:00
Dow Jones News
17.02.2021 | 17:55
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 
17-Feb-2021 / 16:22 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
                                                                        HALFORDS GROUP plc 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares 
to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                  X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                    Norges Bank 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                   Oslo, Norway 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                16 February 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                          17 February 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                            % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights       through financial       Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares       instruments             in % (8.A +    voting rights of 
                                   (total of 8. A)          (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)           issuervii 
                                                            2) 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     2.96%                    0.00%                   2.96%          199,116,632 
reached 
 
Position of previous notification 
(if                                3.17%                    0.04%                   3.21% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                 Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares           Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)        2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20     5,904,419                                       2.96% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    5,904,419                                       2.96% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)   X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
              % of voting rights if it equals  % of voting rights through financial           Total of both if it 
Namexv        or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
              threshold                        notifiable threshold                           the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
 
Place of completion  Oslo, Norway 
Date of completion   17 February 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   93793 
EQS News ID:    1169154 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 11:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.