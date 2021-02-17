Invitation

Full-Year 2020 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2020 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.

Mike Allison, CEO, will report on the detailed full-year 2020 results and give you an outlook for the year 2021. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021

Time: 10:00am CET

The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants can join the Q&A session either via the conference call or via the chat window provided in the webcast.

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please follow this LINK.

Alternatively, participants may pre-register HEREand will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

For the conference call, please dial 5-10 minutes prior to start:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

VAT will publish its Annual Report 2020 at 7.00am CET on March 4, 2021 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available on its website www.vatvalve.com at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations