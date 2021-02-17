DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023



17.02.2021 / 18:02

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



PRESS RELEASE

CORPORATE NEWS Luxembourg, 17 February 2021



CPIPG - Early Repayment of Schuldschein Loans due in 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP announces the early repayment of €71.5 million of Schuldschein loans originally maturing in March 2023. The Schuldschein loans will be repaid at par on the next interest payment date of 21 March 2021. For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com For further information please contact: INVESTORS CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com





17.02.2021

