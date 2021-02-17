Webcor Construction LP: Patrick Kirby Named Webcor General Counsel, Joins Executive Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Patrick Kirby, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at California general contractor Webcor, will assume the role of General Counsel and join Webcor's Executive Committee as a senior vice president on March 1.

Kirby will replace 16-year Webcor veteran Hank Brasch, who is moving on from the company to pursue a new career path.

Kirby joined Webcor in 2017 as Assistant General Counsel. He was quickly promoted to his current role in 2018, becoming one of the youngest vice presidents in Webcor's 50-year history. As Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, he oversees Webcor's day-to-day legal operations companywide, including a portfolio of major projects exceeding $1.5 billion in annual revenue.

"Patrick has excelled at taking on increased responsibility over the past four years, preparing him to step into the General Counsel position as a senior vice president with confidence and experience," said Jes Pedersen, Webcor's president and CEO. "All of us on the Executive Committee expect Patrick will make a significant contribution to both the Legal Department and the company's leadership."

Kirby plans to continue the work Brasch started to reorient Webcor's Legal Department to provide greater project support and work more closely with project teams through the entire life cycle of projects.

"When I was hired, my mandate was to help avoid project disputes and build a culture within the Legal Department that takes a proactive approach to handling potential legal issues," Kirby said. "Hank empowered me to do that. I view my elevation as completing the transition toward a more holistic approach to project support within Webcor."

Kirby added that his efforts to date have been warmly received from project teams, allowing him to build strong relationships across the organization. "I'm looking forward to continuing to build on that," he said.

A 2011 graduate of UCLA School of Law, Kirby began his legal career in private practice at a midsized Los Angeles law firm that handled a variety of commercial litigation disputes. "That job was fortuitous," Kirby said. "It gave me the opportunity to work on a construction dispute on a big public works project, which I found to be extremely interesting. I liked the complexity and challenge that came with understanding the engineering and construction issues at play."

Kirby then moved to the Bay Area to work with the largest construction engineering litigation law firm in the country, representing major general contractors across the country in matters ranging from contract negotiations, to claims development, to litigation and arbitration. Webcor was among the firm's clients

with which Kirby worked, connecting him to the company's leaders. Soon after joining Webcor, Patrick furthered his formal education in the areas of engineering, construction management and accounting, project scheduling, materials science, and project estimating by completing courses through the University of California Berkeley extension program and regularly attending non-legal education conferences and seminars to help him provide more well-rounded and strategic legal counsel.

He has been recognized for his professional accomplishments several times, including being named a Northern California Super Lawyer Rising Star in 2015. Last year, he was a finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Leaders in Law awards, again in the Rising Star category, which applies to legal professionals who have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

