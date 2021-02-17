Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938367 ISIN: FR0004156297 Ticker-Symbol: LN4 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
17:07 Uhr
34,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINEDATA SERVICES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,10034,70018:00
Dow Jones News
17.02.2021 | 18:19
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Linedata Services: 2020 annual results show improvement: NET INCOME: +16.0%

DJ Linedata Services: 2020 annual results show improvement: NET INCOME: +16.0% 

Linedata Services 
Linedata Services: 2020 annual results show improvement: NET INCOME: +16.0% 
17-Feb-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
2020 annual results show improvement: 
NET INCOME: +16.0% 
 
                  2019  2020  Change 
REVENUE           169.7 161.0 -5.1% 
EBITDA            46.6  48.4  +3.8% 
% of revenue      27.5% 30.1% 
OPERATING PROFIT  29.8  32.6  +9.6% 
% of revenue      17.5% 20.3% 
NET INCOME        17.5  20.3  +16.0% 
% of revenue      10.3% 12.6%

Rounded, audited figures

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 17 February 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP), provider of software and outsourcing services for asset managers, insurers and lending professionals, announces its annual results for 2020, up significantly thanks to the good performance of its new solutions.

The Group generated turnover of EUR161.0 million in 2020, down 5.1% compared with 2019. This decline is mainly due to the health crisis, which had an impact on the Group's non-recurring activities, such as consulting and the customization of its solutions. However, Linedata recorded its first sales in 2020 for its new Capitalstream 2020 and AMP platforms as well as new signatures for Ekip360.

While adapting its cost structure to lower revenues, Linedata has nevertheless maintained its strategic R&D investments in 2020 to prepare for its future. 

EBITDA Margin Rate   2019  2020 
Asset Management(*)  27.0% 29.5% 
Lending & Leasing    28.6% 31.4% 
Total                27.5% 30.1%

(*)The "Other" segment, comprising insurance and retirement savings, has been incorporated into AM.

Asset Management

The Asset Management segment reported a 3.2% fall in revenue, mainly in the area of Back-Office Software. In 2020 the first migrations of certain key accounts to the AMP platform were realised. EBITDA amounted to EUR32.3 million, that is 29.5%.

Lending & Leasing

Revenues of the Lending & Leasing division fell by 8.8% following delays in the implementation of certain projects and new contract signings due to the health crisis. The continued deployment of Linedata Ekip360 and the launch of Capitalstream 2020 were the highlights of 2020. EBITDA reached EUR16.1 million, that is 31.4%.

Result analysis

The Group's EBITDA amounted to EUR48.4 million, up 3.8%. This increase reflects both reductions in expenses related to the pandemic, such as travel freezes and event cancellations, and operational cost reductions, particularly in certain support functions.

Operating profit amounted to EUR32.6 million, up 9.5% compared to 2019. This reflects a decrease in depreciation and amortization of intangible assets of EUR 1.1 million.

Financial income amounted to -EUR5.3 million compared with -EUR2.8 million last year. It includes EUR2.6 million for adverse exchange rate effects in 2020.

After taking into account tax of EUR7.1 million, down EUR2.4 million compared with 2019, following the implementation of two tax mechanisms in France (IP Box and CIR), the net result amounted to EUR 20.3 million, that is a net margin of 12.6%.

Net earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR3.09 in 2019 compared with EUR2.69 in 2019.

Balance sheet analysis

Shareholders' equity increased by EUR2.9 million to EUR121.5 million.

Net debt excluding IFRS 16 rental liabilities fell to EUR67.1 million, representing 1.54 times the consolidated EBITDA for 2020.

Dividend

A dividend of EUR1.35 per share, the same as in 2019, will be proposed at the next General Meeting.

Outlook

In 2021, Linedata will accelerate the deployment of its new strategic plan supported by three key priorities: innovation, client care and partnerships, in order to return to sustainable growth over the next few years.

Next announcement: Turnover for the first quarter of 2020, as at 22 April 2021, after close of trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years of experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries around the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and people to provide global solutions to asset management, insurance and lending professionals. Linedata supports corporate development and boosts its clients' growth.

Linedata generated turnover of EUR161.0 million in 2020. Linedata is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
                           Financial communication 
Finance Department 
                           Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39 
                           +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
                           info@capvalue.fr 
 
                           www.capvalue.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Linedata Services 
                 27 rue d'Orléans 
                 92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
                 France 
Internet:        www.linedata.com 
ISIN:            FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:    Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:     1169156 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169156 17-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

LINEDATA SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.