Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Tradegate
17.02.21
19:04 Uhr
8,050 Euro
+0,100
+1,26 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
17.02.2021 | 18:28
DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 
17-Feb-2021 / 19:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Director/PDMR Transaction 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 17 February 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and 
persons closely associated with them 
 
 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                        Mr. Alexey Katkov 
2.            Reason for the notification 
                                                                          Member of the Management Board 
a)            Position/status 
                                                                          Managing Partner 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment                              Initial notification 
3.            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
                                                                          Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)            Name                                                        Corporation 
 
                                                                          213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)            LEI 
 
4.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                                          Regulation S global depositary receipts 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                         ISIN US48122U2042 
 
                                                                          Sale of global depositary receipts 
b)            Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                                          Price                      Volume 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                          USD 9.6151403              58,711 
                                                                          USD 9.60                   247 
                                                                          USD 9.61119                211,042 
              Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
              Aggregated volume                                           270,000 global depositary receipts 
              Price                                                       USD 2,595,250.46 
                                                                          February 9-10, 2020 
e)            Date of the transaction 
 
                                                                          London Stock Exchange 
f)            Place of the transaction

***

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

***

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Investor Relations       Public Relations 
Nikolai Minashin         Sergey Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00  Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru    kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  93772 
EQS News ID:   1169080 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
