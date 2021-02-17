DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 17-Feb-2021 / 19:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Director/PDMR Transaction Moscow, Russia - 17 February 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Alexey Katkov 2. Reason for the notification Member of the Management Board a) Position/status Managing Partner b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial a) Name Corporation 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Regulation S global depositary receipts Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN US48122U2042 Sale of global depositary receipts b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) USD 9.6151403 58,711 USD 9.60 247 USD 9.61119 211,042 Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume 270,000 global depositary receipts Price USD 2,595,250.46 February 9-10, 2020 e) Date of the transaction London Stock Exchange f) Place of the transaction

Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations
Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32
n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

