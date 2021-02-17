DJ SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 17-Feb-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Alex Smith a) Names 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 1p a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument GB00B0KM9T71 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") shares, following 19.3% of the original award meeting the agreed targets. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with balance retained in accordance with policy. Names Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Alex Smith 321.48p 30,408 Alex Smith sold 14,173 and retained 16,235 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price e) Date of the transaction 15/02/2021 f) Place of the transaction London ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 93794 EQS News ID: 1169161 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

