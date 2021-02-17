Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 
17.02.2021 | 18:43
SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
17-Feb-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
                                                              Alex Smith 
a) Names 
 
2. Reason for the notification 
 
a) Position/status                                            CFO 
 
b) Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                              Initial notification 
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
 
a) Name 
                                                              SThree plc 
 
 
 
b) LEI 
                                                              2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
 
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                                              Ordinary shares of 1p 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of 
instrument                                                    GB00B0KM9T71 
Identification code 
 
b) Nature of the transaction                                  Vesting of 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") shares, 
                                                              following 19.3% of the original award meeting the agreed 
                                                              targets. 
                                                              Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with 
                                                              balance retained in accordance with policy. 
                                                              Names 
                                                                                   Price(s)         Volume(s) 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
                                                              Alex Smith 
                                                                                   321.48p          30,408 
 
                                                              Alex Smith sold 14,173 and retained 16,235 shares 
 
 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume                                           N/A 
- Price 
e) Date of the transaction 
                                                              15/02/2021 
 
f) Place of the transaction                                   London ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           STEM 
LEI Code:       2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   93794 
EQS News ID:    1169161 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2021 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
