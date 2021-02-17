Neocova Names Industry Veteran Matt Beecher as New CEO

Leadership Appointment Comes as Community Financial Institutions Increasingly Embark on Digital Transformation Journeys

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully-secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data analytics, fraud, and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced its promotion of Matt Beecher to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership appointment comes as Neocova further cements its dedication to serving community financial institutions, particularly as these institutions are in a prime position to embark on digital transformation journeys.

Beecher is an entrepreneur, operator, and investor with a 30-year track record of success in both public and private markets. He previously served as Neocova's President and Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the development and execution of Neocova's strategic growth plans, as well as the build, delivery, and sales efforts of the company's technology solutions. As CEO, Beecher will be responsible for establishing and guiding Neocova's strategic vision.

Beecher, along with the new appointee, Carson Lappetito, President of Sunwest Bank, will join Neocova's Board of Directors, which includes current members Keith Hughes and Julie Stackhouse.

"Since joining Neocova, our team has remained strongly aligned to our core mission of supporting community financial institutions, which are essential to local economies now more than ever," Beecher said. "I am honored to continue working with the Neocova team in this new capacity to help our customers thrive for decades to come by using technology to transform one of their biggest assets, data."

Lindsay Lockhart, Co-Founder of Neocova, said, "Matt is a first-class leader and I am thrilled to work alongside him as we continue to grow Neocova and serve our customers. He understands technological innovation is key to our community financial institutions' success and challenges the team to think bigger and be smarter every single day. His passion, commitment, and dedication to Neocova and our industry are truly unparalleled."

Beecher's promotion follows Neocova's co-founder and former CEO Sultan Meghji's recently announced appointment as The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)'s first Chief Innovation Officer in its history. Having co-founded Neocova in 2016, Meghji will leverage his experience in his new role wherein he is charged with leading the FDIC's efforts to promote the adoption of innovative technologies across the financial services sector.

Beecher adds, "Sultan will always be our co-founder. It was a pleasure working with him and we are incredibly proud of his decision to serve our country. We will continue his legacy at Neocova in our efforts to continue to support the financial bedrock of our communities -- credit unions and community banks."

Neocova is a fast-growing, St. Louis-based financial technology firm with operations in New York. The company offers artificial intelligence, analytics, and other cloud-based systems that enable financial institutions to operate more efficiently, effectively, and securely by removing the stresses of managing complex systems and complicated contracts.

