SmartCone Technologies, Inc.: DND/CAF Taps Smartcone Technologies' Innovation Lab to Tackle Space Debris Problem

SmartCone's innovation team aims to unlock insights that will result in higher resolution detection and mapping for lower-earth orbit space debris.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / SmartCone Technologies, Inc., Canada's leader in Industrial IoT, is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a government contract to advance its solution for tracking and de-orbiting space debris in order to reduce the collision threat for orbiting space systems. Through their Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces have awarded the contract to help SmartCone develop technology that can fill key gaps in space debris detection in the areas of resolution, robustness and accuracy.

The aim of the project will be to prove an approach for retrieving enough information from scattered debris via electromagnetic signals to accurately determine their size and orbital elements for tracking, even below the 10cm diameter size, in Low-earth orbit. SmartCone's Innovation Lab is leveraging experts in electromagnetics, space propulsion, fluid dynamics, and innovation project management to complete the project.

CEO Jason Lee noted " SmartCone is proud to push the boundaries and find new ways for our technology to solve real world problems, or in this case, problems out of this world."

About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com

About the IDEaS Program

Established in 2017, the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program fosters open innovation by providing creative thinkers with the structure and support to encourage solutions, which will assist in solving some of Canada's toughest defence and security challenges. IDEaS supports the development of solutions from their conceptual stage, through prototype testing and capability development. The program includes several elements that promote collaboration between innovators and provide developmental resources and opportunities to interact with DND's science and military members. Visit us at http://www.canada.ca/defence-ideas.

For more information, please contact Tenille Houston at 613-617-7467 or tenille@thesmartcone.com.

SOURCE: SmartCone Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630029/DNDCAF-Taps-Smartcone-Technologies-Innovation-Lab-to-Tackle-Space-Debris-Problem