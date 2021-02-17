Cin7 Acquires DEAR Systems, Orderhive to Create SaaS Inventory and Order Management Leader

Combines leading capabilities of all three brands to offer complete range of solutions for all types of product sellers and sales channels

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a pioneering inventory and order management software company, today announced it has acquired DEAR Systems and Orderhive , forging a leading SaaS provider of inventory and order management software for all types of product sellers.

"The combination of these three great products covers the full range of product seller needs, immediately creating a significantly larger and fast-growing company with a massive global market opportunity," said Cin7 CEO David Leach. "Together, we will empower product sellers to thrive and accelerate our growth by continuing to do what we each do best, working together to get every customer the best product for their needs, regardless of how they find and engage our combined business."

Cin7 helps reduce the cost, time and effort of selling products for thousands of small to mid-sized businesses. The acquisition of DEAR Systems and Orderhive extends Cin7's ability to help product sellers with shipping, manufacturing, warehouse management and automations. DEAR Systems brings added manufacturing functionality and a simplified user interface, which are perfectly suited to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and manufacturers. Meanwhile, Orderhive takes ecommerce capabilities to the next level and is a perfect choice for high-volume, high-velocity native ecommerce sellers. Now, with a greater range of solutions to fit any budget, the combined Cin7 does even more to reduce the reliance on disconnected software solutions and manual processes.

"DEAR Systems' success has been driven by rapid product development and strong relationships with our partner network," said Dr. Serguei Piltiaev, DEAR Systems founder and CEO. "Our team will continue to innovate as part of Cin7, offering a robust, intuitive solution for SMBs and manufacturers."

"Joining with Cin7 is the latest milestone in Orderhive's rapid growth story," said Niraj Patel, Founder of Orderhive. "Cin7 is gaining one of the industry's leading ecommerce solutions along with a very skilled development team. We view this combination as an opportunity to further accelerate Orderhive's growth in new markets, together with Cin7 and DEAR."

With the acquisitions of DEAR Systems and Orderhive, Cin7 now serves over 6,000 product sellers globally.

About Cin7

Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 550 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020 Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

About DEAR Systems

DEAR Systems is a cloud-based inventory management software platform serving more than 3,000 small-to-medium sized retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers and eCommerce product sellers. Founded in 2012, DEAR is an acronym for (Double Entry Accounting Records). DEAR started off as an Inventory Management add-on application for Xero and Quickbooks Online helping their SMB customers move to the cloud from legacy accounting software. Today, DEAR Systems is privileged to offer exceptional cloud ERP software to customers in over 75 countries. DEAR's mission is to provide enterprise level tools to enable small businesses thrive and succeed on a global stage while competing with larger enterprises without the costs and complications of typical legacy ERP software.

About Orderhive

Orderhive is a SaaS-based solution that brings order, shipping and inventory management functionalities in one platform. It facilitates multi-channel order processing, streamlines back-end processes, and maintains a real-time inventory tracking system. Orderhive is a SaaS-based solution that brings order, shipping and inventory management functionalities in one platform. Orderhive provides seamless integrations with leading marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy etc, shopping carts like Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc, shipping partners like FedEx, USPS, UPS, DPD etc, accounting software like Quickbooks & Xero in a unified business tool. It has recorded 2500+ clients across the globe. Orderhive comes with a 15-day free trial and provides 24X7 customer support to its users.

