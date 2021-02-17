Designer Robin Harris, Founder of Model Atelier, Pivots With The Pandemic By Designing Apparel With A Built-In Face Mask

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / With the pandemic bringing with it the unique task of constantly staying masked, Robin Harris has created a solution to the struggle of mask-misplacement. Her creative solution has allowed her business to thrive during this trying time, capturing the attention of Amazon and expanding its presence as the go-to outfitter for women in top-tier sports.



Robin Harris, Founder and CEO of Model Atelier

Both a powerhouse on the runway and in the design showroom, Robin Harris stands at a strong 6'1". After beginning her career as a model and working with some of the industry's biggest names, Robin pivoted her career to start her fashion company, Model Atelier, to address the concerns and challenges of vertically blessed women. Inspired to be remembered for more than just her modeling, Robin graduated at the top of her class with a Master's in International Business and began a business centered in confidence, empowerment, and style.

Robin's ability to pivot when necessary and her eye for innovation has opened the door for immense future growth for Model Atelier and a new era for fashion.

Model Atelier - a leader in fashion for the vertically blessed

The name, Model Atelier, was inspired by the luxurious French culture and symbolizes the transition from her modeling career to her design business. Since its inception, Model Atelier has made itself a landmark in the fashion industry, including landing a partnership with the WNBPA and, more recently, Amazon. Despite several challenges along the way, Robin has managed to pivot and built Model Atelier from the ground up.

When asked if she always had an interest in fashion, Robin responded, "Yes, since a very young age. Probably around 4 or 5 years old. I was prancing around the house, cutting up designs and fabric." Her passion for design is striking, ringing true in each piece she designs. Initially beginning as a luxury design house catered to women standing 5'7" and taller, Model Atelier designs the most opulent clothing for the office and red carpet alike. From luxe gowns to structured blazers, the brand inspires confidence and provides fashion inclusivity. Featuring rich jewel tones and classic staple colors, Robin has carefully curated a collection to stand the test of time.

Built-in facemasks: the inception

Most recently, Robin became inspired to expand Model Atelier shortly after COVID when she entered a store and realized she forgot her mask - a modern-day complication for the general public. Using her experience to leverage her business and cater to the Model Atelier audience, the built-in facemask line was born.



A blouse from the Model Atelier Essentials Collection

"COVID inspired that whole thing," shared Robin. "We were shut down during the beginning of COVID, so we weren't able to produce anything. We came to a huge halt when it came to sales because not only could we not produce, but we didn't feel comfortable trying to get somebody to purchase a high-end piece when they aren't going anywhere. So, when everybody was making facemasks, we were like, 'What can we do?'"

Her built-in face mask designs have now spanned over 15 innovative pieces from shirts, sweaters, and dresses. From classic basics to stylish prints, Model Atelier has provided functional pieces that can act as staples in your wardrobe during this trying time.

As she began to design, her inspiration came from capitalizing off of the current situation but in a "functional way to be fashionably safe." The result? Luxe, vertically blessed, and COVID-safe designs that make a statement.

Despite a year of uncertainty, Robin used 2020 to her advantage "The built-in facemask sparked the Amazon launch. It's been really cool to create a safe solution for the current situation that is both functional and fashionable."

Robin's resilience in transitioning her business during a state of economic uncertainty is a true inspiration to businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Model Atelier assessed the climate and took a pain point from COVID-19 to present a functional solution to their audience. Her Amazon partnership has allowed her to connect with a broader audience and scale her business to greater heights.

The go-to brand for women in sports

In 2018, Model Atelier was publicly announced as a partner with the WNBPA. The strategic partnership of the professional sports union and the fashion design house celebrated athletes and vertically blessed women to express themselves through their sense of style. As the first official fashion boutique of WNBA teams LA Sparks and Chicago Sky, the partnership was a substantial win for both parties. Model Atelier has since worked diligently to support the athletes in achieving their true potential and utmost confidence.



Founder and designer, Robin Harris, sporting a Model Atelier Essentials dress

Model Atelier has expanded its brand to celebrate and empower the vertically blessed. Through their Confidence Brand, an activewear line, they give back to boys and girls living in underprivileged communities. Their passion for providing resources and support throughout the country rings true through their brand mission and values.

The Confidence Brand features a line of hoodies, t-shirts, leggings, jackets, and joggers geared with the intention to instill confidence in its wearers. In March, the brand plans to launch plush and cozy socks with the word "Confidence" on the sole. When asked the inspiration behind the launch, Robin responded, "For those who need a boost of confidence when they walk into a room."

Robin has used her industry knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit to expand her business, "We plan to scale. We know that tall couples have tall kids and that tall women more than likely have tall men." This has resulted in Model Atelier launching a stylish menswear line with built-in facemasks and plans to launch a kid's line in the upcoming future. Their men's line, Parker Durban, values refined fashion and unique designs. Fusing style, comfort, and quality, Model Atelier has seamlessly presented functional fashion into the modern home.

With no plans to slow down, Model Atelier is looking forward to celebrating its successes and continue expanding throughout 2021. With the pandemic still a current reality, Robin plans to expand their built-in facemask line while developing vertically blessed clothing solutions for both men and women. The exciting growth that the company has experienced over the past year and their partnership with Amazon has been notable, leaving Robin Harris a forerunner in entrepreneurship. Her dedication, passion, and resilience to unprecedented events have reaped the benefits and provided her audience with high-quality, innovative products that are both functional and stylish.

