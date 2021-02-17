The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 13, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 11 feb 2021

Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 31.051.825,00 33.443.464,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Ordinary share

1.235.964,00 1.235.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery Contract for difference 65.998,00 72.454,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 14,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,45 % 0,56 % Voting rights 15,06 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 14,49 % 0,57 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=106095