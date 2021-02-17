The Future of REX

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX", the "Corporation" or "we"), the content creator aggregator taking creators public, is pleased to announce a comprehensive rebrand which includes a new visual identity, mission statement and launch of an updated website (www.rexopportunity.com). This rebrand aligns REX's brand assets with its unique value proposition.

REX believes in creators. Our model is inspired by them. The equity is proof. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry. We acquire interests in creators' channels, rolling them into a public company that they receive a stake in. Investors gain the opportunity to invest directly in creators.

We are innovators and architects in this space, but we learned by watching them. Creators have been the ones pushing the industry forward, innovating before platforms gave them the tools, finding new ways to get paid. We saw that work, the dedication, and wanted to add value. Our investor-backed creator collective amplifies those individual efforts.

The REX rebrand was led by Dani Roche, founder, owner and director of Kastor & Pollux, a Toronto-based full service marketing and design agency. The talented rebranding team included brand strategist Lyndsey Westfall, copywriter Nichole Jankowski, and web designer Alan Li.

"REX is a brand that exists to empower and elevate creators, and being able to work with the team to bring this project to life was very exciting," said Dani Roche (Forbes 30 Under 30 2019 - Marketing & Advertising), a multi-disciplinary designer and creative director. "I can't wait to see how REX changes the game."

"REX is very pleased to align visual design and message with our strategic plan and unique direction," said Jim Boyle, CEO of REX. "This rebranding is more than just a visual redesign, it aligns REX business values and goals and our creative spirit and ambition."

Our ethos: Evolve. Trailblaze. Amplify.

About the Rebranding Team

Dani Roche - www.kastorandpollux.com | contact@kastorandpollux.com

Lyndsey Westfall - www.lyndseywestfall.com | lyndsey.westfall@gmail.com

Nichole Jankowski - njankowski@protonmail.com

Alan Li - www.alanxli.com | me@alanxli.com

About REX

REX is a content creator aggregator. We acquire interests in creators' broadcast and streaming channels, rolling them into a public company. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry.

For further information contact:

REX Opportunity Corp.

Jim Boyle

Chief Executive Officer

jim@rexopportunity.com

Douglas Ibbitson, CFA

Chief Investment Officer

doug@rexopportunity.com

www.rexopportunity.com

No securities regulatory authority, stock exchange or regulatory services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the content of this release.

