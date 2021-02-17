Endo to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that members of management will present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and audio archive for the event will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. Participants should allow approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation's start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the Internet webcast.

About Endo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.