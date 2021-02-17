One World Publishing: How This Female, Health-Tech Founder Is Eliminating Stress, One Wearable at a Time

Kathryn Fantauzzi is the co-founder & CEO of Apollo Neuroscience, a company that has developed the first scientifically-validated wearable technology that actively improves your body's resilience to stress. The company's motto is: We help you go from surviving to thriving. And that they truly do

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Raised in upstate New York, Kathryn holds a B.A. from Smith College and a Master of Public Administration, with a focus on behavioral economics and finance, from the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy. Kathryn grew up in a big family and loves the outdoors. When she isn't leading the charge on digital therapeutics, she's whipping up food for family and friends, hosting get-to-togethers, hiking the California coastline, and biking, swimming, sailing or skiing.

Prior to founding Apollo Neuroscience, Kathryn helped develop and launch a $20M early technology commercialization accelerator through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to identify, incubate, and fund early-stage technology companies to advance the adoption of their innovations. Dedicated to innovation, Kathryn believes in getting good science out of the lab and into people's lives. The idea for Apollo stemmed from doing basic research at the University of Pittsburgh in 2014.

While conducting research with Dr. David Rabin, Apollo's co-founder, Kathryn and he identified a major issue that their patients were having: despite the fact that they wanted to feel better, they were already so strained from stress and/or lack of sleep that they had a very difficult time making lasting, positive changes. Additionally, being unable to make these positive changes would then add another layer of guilt and shame on top of their already negative feelings. That's when Kathryn and David began to look at modalities that would help get these individuals into a better mental state.

In 2016, Dave approached Kathryn and told her that The Innovation Institute at the University of Pittsburgh had asked Dave to enter a competition for funding near research and development of the Apollo invention, which was designed to help people manage and eliminate stress. Because Kathryn's background is in emerging technology and technology transfer (how to get technological innovations from the lab into the real world), she said yes.

Fast forward a bit and Kathryn raised $500,000 of grant funding to do clinical research and early prototyping. And, when the clinical research findings came back, they were overwhelmingly positive. Today, Kathryn is CEO of Apollo. She has raised $4.5 Million and built a highly-skilled team of physicians, researchers, engineers, and designers to transform the Apollo technology from a futuristic concept into a simple, yet powerful tool. Apollo has helped thousands of people improve their daily performance in all aspects of life, including their ability to sleep, focus, and more. Additionally, the wearable helps to rebalance users' nervous systems to make them more resilient to stress. To learn more about her work, visit https://apolloneuro.com/about/

