VideoTile Learning has introduced a range of interactive, video-based, online training courses suitable for NVQ qualifications in construction, plant and engineering, along with courses to help candidates gain their CSCS Green Card.

The courses have been produced in response to Covid-19, specifically for use by training companies which had previously offered only face-to-face training.

These courses cover mandatory modules at various levels, and VideoTile has plans to produce similar online training for all NVQs.

Andy Hines, managing director, VideoTile Learning, says, 'These new courses are mapped against government official learning standards. They're easy to understand, and make the delivery of the written theory parts of the NVQs more efficient for the centres and more engaging for the candidates.'

'There has been significant demand for these courses, as learning centres and colleges realise they can't continue teaching in the way they did before the pandemic.'

'I looked through the modules, and they're great!' says Cohan Tyler, managing director, CST Training. 'I really feel these will aid candidates' knowledge questions and, potentially, save us a lot of time.'

One of the most popular courses is 'Online Level 1 Health and Safety in a Construction Environment' which enables people to apply for a CSCS Green Card which is needed to work on construction sites.

As Andy explains, 'We provide access to our online invigilated examination which can be taken anywhere. The final assessment is delivered direct to the candidate via the internet, invigilated using screen-sharing and a webcam, so candidates receive their Green Card quicker and easier, without the stress and hassle of visiting an exam centre.'

The VideoTile system tracks the learner journey online and allows candidates to review the learning materials as often as needed until they are ready to answer the questions.

'Though we've produced these courses in response to Covid-19, we're confident people will continue to use them when the pandemic is over,' says Andy. 'Even if the centres and colleges return to classroom training, they can still deliver the mandatory parts of the courses using our solution.'

For more VideoTile Learning information, visit: https://www.videotile.co.uk

VideoTile Learning is an industry-leading, e-learning and online video production company, based in Altham, Lancashire.

VideoTile Learning creates interactive, video-based e-learning courses for training professionals a completely new, highly effective online training medium.

The VideoTile Learning portfolio includes over 100 courses which are used by a wide range of sectors in the UK and internationally.

VideoTile Learning methods ensure extremely fast, high-quality streaming, and the combination of onscreen presenters, video footage, animations and quiz-style questions keeps learners interested and stimulated.

All VideoTile Learning scripts are written in conjunction with, and approved by, experts in their field.

Every VideoTile Learning course has official approval or accreditation.

