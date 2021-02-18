Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Agau Resources, Inc. Inc. ("Agau" or the "Company") announces that effective February 16, 2021 Rahim Mohamed has resigned as a member of the board of directors of the Company. Agau thanks Mr. Mohamed for his contributions to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Agau Resources, Inc.

Agau Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

