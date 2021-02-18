In Home Caregivers: Independent Home Care Agency for Seniors Offers 3-Pronged Approach to Help the Elderly Comfortably Age in Place

BUFFALO GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / In Home Caregivers features three important wellness services that help the elderly comfortably age in place. This is more important than ever as more seniors seek to maintain their dignity and keep their spirits high by staying in their residences in the later years of their lives. That's something that often is not possible for the elderly without at least some form of minimal assistance. This company's wellness services are designed to fill in the gaps so that seniors can remain at home in a way that keeps them safer, healthier, and makes sure they are checked on and assisted as much as they require this to be done. Detailed information on the services that In Home Caregivers offers can be seen on their website which is found at https://www.inhomecaregivers.net.

Jeff Handelman, the company's owner, says, "This company was born out of my own experience tending to the needs of my two aging grandparents when I was younger. Circumstances made this progressively harder over time but it also gave me keen insight and compassion for what assistance seniors require to successfully manage as they spend their later years in their own homes. That experience also has compelled me to hire caregivers, assistants, and others that share my vision of how to best help our senior clients in an understanding and compassionate way."

Handelman went on to explain the three services that they offer which are designed to enable their elderly clients to function well at home and to make sure all of their basic needs are taken care of. The first is caregiving which covers a senior's basic in-home health and wellness needs. He says that for these positions they hire only premium personal that are certified nursing assistants, trained caregivers, and companions. When they are assigned to a task, their skillsets and capabilities are matched with senior clients who can benefit the most from an employee's caregiving specialties. The company owner stated that their caregiving services are meant to do such things as assist with daily living activities, provide safety supervision & physical assistance, and contribute to socialization needs. This service also includes respite care for those people who prefer to take care of their aging family members themselves but understandably need a break once in a while or have to go away for a short time to attend to business or personal matters.

Another important service that In Home Caregivers offers is their Home Services. More on the exact nature of this service can be seen on its dedicated website page at https://www.inhomecaregivers.net/home-services. Handelman says their home services are done by specialists that know how to fill in the gaps where caregiving leaves off. Some of the tasks that their personnel undertakes when doing home services include light housekeeping, bill paying, lawn care, snow removal, grocery shopping, menu preparation, dog walking, and estate packing. He says that although these tasks may seem simple, their role in helping a senior client function in an assisted environment should definitely not be overlooked.

The company owner also described their home retrofit services. These are done in regards to helping keep a senior safe as they age in place. He pointed out the list of retrofit services that they can help with include the installation of safety rails & bars, making kitchen cabinet shelves accessible, and installing wheelchair accessibility features. Handelman says they can also provide stand-up safety poles, toilet bars, chair lifts, exterior & interior ramps, and install aides that help seniors with visual & hearing impairments. This service is also discussed extensively in a dedicated webpage that can be viewed here at https://www.inhomecaregivers.net/home-retrofit.

Handelman also described the process that they use to get a senior started with their services. This includes doing a free 'in-home' assessment. It's undertaken with the express purpose of determining a client's health, home, and daily living needs. He says that they will also connect with a client's physicians and health care providers to ensure the assessment remains cohesive in every aspect. Once the evaluation is finished, they will then recommend a custom care plan which is centered on the needs of the client and family members that are closely involved with that senior's care. Handelman emphasized that all of this is done to enhance the quality of life and independence of their clients and their concerned family members and friends.

For more information about In Home Caregivers, contact the company here:

In Home Caregivers

Jeff Handelman

(847) 219-1718

jeff@inhomecaregivers.net

100 Lake Blvd Unit 617

Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

SOURCE: In Home Caregivers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630444/Independent-Home-Care-Agency-for-Seniors-Offers-3-Pronged-Approach-to-Help-the-Elderly-Comfortably-Age-in-Place