Total 1P and 2P reserves and reserve life indices increased over 2019

Cardium asset reserves replaced 149 percent and 164 percent of associated 2020 production

on a 1P and 2P basis, respectively

Strong future growth potential with 18 percent increase in undeveloped reserve locations and 27 percent increase in Cardium specific locations

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (OTCQX: OBELF) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce its independent reserves evaluation for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule").

"We're extremely pleased with our reserves results in 2020," said Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy's Interim President and CEO. "It was a challenging year with extreme oil price volatility impacting all aspects of our business. Despite this environment, our team continued to deliver strong results by drilling some of the most prolific wells in the Cardium that the Company has seen to date. Due to a combination of our deep Cardium inventory and continued cost efficiency gains, we achieved our fourth straight year of greater than 100 percent reserve replacement on total proved reserves and total proved plus probable reserves despite the significantly lower commodity price environment."

HIGHLIGHTS

On a corporate basis, we replaced 64 percent of 2020 production (prior to asset divestitures) on a proved developed producing (" PDP ") basis, 113 percent on a total proved reserves (" 1P ") basis and 125 percent on a total proved plus probable reserves (" 2P ") basis, inclusive of commodity price impact. The Company achieved a 96 percent PDP replacement of 2020 production on a comparable commodity price basis to our year-end 2019 results, notwithstanding Obsidian Energy's decision to defer adding new PDP reserves and production from additional drilling in the second half of 2020. The Company carefully managed our capital expenditures during 2020 in response to the volatile commodity price environment, reducing our drilling program by approximately half from 2019 levels, and, as a result, our corresponding new well PDP additions. This PDP performance demonstrates the strength of our underlying asset base and compelling go-forward opportunity set as oil prices continue their recovery. Reserve replacement was driven by strong underlying asset base performance and the 2020 Cardium drilling program in Willesden Green. Cardium replacement was approximately 149 percent and 164 percent on a 1P and 2P basis, respectively. Our Cardium assets account for 90 percent of the Company's undeveloped reserves.

") basis, 113 percent on a total proved reserves (" ") basis and 125 percent on a total proved plus probable reserves (" ") basis, inclusive of commodity price impact. Our optimization capital program continued to deliver strong results and successfully added 1.6 mmboe of PDP reserves with capital expenditures of $8.5 million resulting in a compelling PDP reserve addition cost of $5.31 per boe.

On a 2P basis, development costs for our operated capital activity in 2020 were $9.44 per boe.

Finding and development (" F&D ") costs excluding changes in future development capital (" FDC ") were $4.97 per boe, and F&D including changes in FDC were $10.29 per boe.

") costs excluding changes in future development capital (" ") were $4.97 per boe, and F&D including changes in FDC were $10.29 per boe. Our total undeveloped reserve locations remain conservatively booked and highly achievable with 213 total net locations booked (including 172 net locations in the Cardium) and total FDC of $636 million (approximately $127 million per year). This is an increase of 18 percent over total net locations and 27 percent in Cardium locations booked in 2019 (180 and 135 net locations, respectively).

Obsidian Energy's corporate reserve life index (" RLI ") is approximately 8.5, 11.4 and 14.3 years on a PDP, 1P, and 2P basis, respectively (2019: 8.1, 10.7 and 13.8 years, respectively).

") is approximately 8.5, 11.4 and 14.3 years on a PDP, 1P, and 2P basis, respectively (2019: 8.1, 10.7 and 13.8 years, respectively). Before-tax net present value discounted at 10 percent ("NPV10") for 2P decreased by 26 percent, or $483 million, to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. This change is driven by materially lower oil commodity price forecasts at December 31, 2020 compared to 2019.

SUMMARY OF 2020 RESERVES

Sproule conducted an independent reserves evaluation of 100 percent of our reserves effective December 31, 2020 using a four-consultant average ("IC4") of forecast commodity prices and assumptions at December 31, 2020. This evaluation was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards, and procedures set out in COGEH and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Reserves included below are company share gross reserves which are the Company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and excluding any royalty interests payable to the Company. The numbers in the tables below may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Reserves

As at December 31, 2020



Light &

Medium

Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil

& Bitumen Natural

Gas

Liquids Conventional

Natural Gas Barrel of Oil

Equivalent Reserve Category (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (bcf) (mmboe) Proved









Developed producing 31 3 6 127 61 Developed non-producing 0 0 0 3 1 Undeveloped 20 1 3 56 33 Total Proved 51 4 8 185 95 Total Probable 16 3 3 68 33 Total Proved plus Probable 67 7 12 253 128

Reserves Reconciliation - Total Proved



Light &

Medium

Crude

Oil Heavy

Crude Oil

& Bitumen Natural Gas

Liquids Conventional

Natural Gas Barrel of Oil

Equivalent Reconciliation Category (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (bcf) (mmboe) Proved









December 31, 2019 51 6 8 173 94 Extensions 0 0 0 0 0 Infill Drilling 3 0 0 8 5 Improved Recovery 0 0 0 0 0 Technical Revisions 4 0 1 31 10 Discoveries 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions (0) 0 (0) (0) (0) Economic Factors (2) (1) (0) (8) (5) Production (4) (1) (1) (19) (9) December 31, 2020 51 4 8 185 95

Reserves Reconciliation - Proved Plus Probable



Light &

Medium

Crude

Oil Heavy

Crude Oil

& Bitumen Natural Gas

Liquids Conventional

Natural Gas Barrel of Oil

Equivalent Reconciliation Category (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (mmbbl) (bcf) (mmboe) Total Proved Plus Probable









December 31, 2019 67 9 11 236 126 Extensions 0 0 0 0 0 Infill Drilling 6 0 1 18 10 Improved Recovery 0 0 0 0 0 Technical Revisions 0 (0) 1 27 5 Discoveries 0 0 0 0 0 Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 Dispositions (0) 0 (0) (0) (0) Economic Factors (2) (1) (0) (8) (4) Production (4) (1) (1) (19) (9) December 31, 2020 67 7 12 253 128

Summary of Before Tax Net Present Values

As at December 31, 2020(1)













Net Present Values Discount Rate $ millions Undiscounted 5 Percent 10 Percent 15 Percent 20 Percent Proved









Developed producing 890 931 743 613 525 Developed non-producing 20 15 12 10 9 Undeveloped 642 335 183 100 49 Total Proved 1,552 1,282 938 723 583 Total Probable 854 415 251 170 124 Total Proved plus Probable 2,406 1,697 1,189 894 707



(1) The December 31, 2020 reserve net present values include only active Obsidian Energy existing well, facility, and pipeline decommissioning liability estimates, which totals $26 million NPV10. The December 31, 2019 net present value incorporated all well, pipelines, and facility decommissioning liability estimates, totaling $61 million NPV10.

Future Development Capital

As at December 31, 2020







$ millions Total Proved Total Proved

Plus Probable 2021 98 120 2022 85 113 2023 95 124 2024 111 128 2025 87 151 2026 and subsequent 0 0 Total, Undiscounted 476 636 Total, Discounted @ 10% 380 502

Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions

As at December 31, 2020(1)





Canadian Light Natural Gas



WTI Sweet Crude AECO-C Exchange Rate Sproule Cushing, Oklahoma 40° API Spot Forecast

($US/bbl)

($Cdn/bbl) ($Cdn/mmbtu) ($US/$Cdn) Year 2020 2019(2) 2020 2019(2) 2020 2019(2) 2020 2019(2) Forecast















2021 46.88 65.00 55.13 78.51 2.74 2.27 0.77 0.77 2022 51.14 67.00 60.61 78.73 2.70 2.81 0.77 0.80 2023 54.83 68.34 64.68 80.30 2.65 2.89 0.77 0.80 2024 56.48 69.71 66.73 81.91 2.69 2.98 0.77 0.80 2025 57.62 71.10 68.11 83.54 2.74 3.06 0.77 0.80 2026 58.77 72.52 69.52 85.21 2.81 3.15 0.77 0.80 2027 59.94 73.97 70.95 86.92 2.86 3.24 0.77 0.80 2028 61.14 75.45 72.40 88.66 2.91 3.33 0.77 0.80 2029 62.36 76.96 73.89 90.43 2.97 3.42 0.77 0.80 2030 63.61 78.50 75.37 92.24 3.02 3.51 0.77 0.80 (1) Prices escalate at two percent after 2030, with the exception of foreign exchange which stays flat.

(2) 2019 pricing forecasts used Sproule only estimates; 2020 utilized IC4 pricing (Sproule, GLJ Petroleum Consultants, McDaniel & Associates Consultants and Deloitte Resource Evaluation & Advisory).



The financial and operating information in this press release is based on estimates and is unaudited. Some of the terms below do not have standardized meanings. Further detail can be found in the "Oil and Gas Advisory" section contained in this release. Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in our Annual Information Form as at December 31, 2020, which will be filed on SEDAR, EDGAR, and posted to our website in March.

ADDITIONAL READER ADVISORIES

OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ADVISORY

This press release contains a number of oil and gas metrics, including "F&D costs", and "RLI" which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. F&D costs are the sum of exploration and development costs incurred in the period, plus the change in estimated future development capital for the reserves category, all divided by the change in reserves during the period. F&D costs exclude the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. RLI is calculated as total Company gross reserves divided by Sproule's forecasted 2020 production for the associated reserve category. Under NI 51-101, proved reserves estimates are defined as having a high degree of certainty to be recoverable with a targeted 90 percent probability in aggregate that actual reserves recovered over time will equal or exceed proved reserve estimates. For proved plus probable reserves under NI 51-101, the targeted probability is an equal (50 percent) likelihood that the actual reserves to be recovered will be greater or less than the proved plus probable reserve estimate. The reserve estimates set forth above are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value. Boe/d means barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Abbreviations

Oil Natural Gas

bbl barrel or barrels mcf thousand cubic feet

mmbbl million barrels mmcf million cubic feet

boe barrel of oil equivalent bcf billion cubic feet

mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day

WTI West Texas Intermediate mmcf/d million cubic feet per day





mmbtu million British thermal units





AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas











API American Petroleum Institute





*API The measure of the density of gravity of liquid petroleum products derived from a specific gravity



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "budget", "may", "will", "project", "could", "plan", "intend", "should", "believe", "outlook", "objective", "aim", "potential", "target" and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In addition, statements relating to "reserves" or "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, without limitation, the following: our locations; what our 2020 PDP performance demonstrates and the go-forward opportunity as oil prices continue to recover; that additional reserve information, as required under NI 51-101, will be included in our Annual Information Form which will be filed on SEDAR, EDGAR and our website in March; and our expected RLIs.

We will have the ability to continue as a going concern going forward and realize our assets and discharge our liabilities in the normal course of business; our ability to complete asset sales and the terms and timing of any such sales; the impact of regional and/or global health related events on energy demand; global energy policies going forward; the economic returns that we anticipate realizing from expenditures made on our assets; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy oil prices and Canadian, WTI and world oil and natural gas prices; future capital expenditure levels; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production levels; drilling results; future exchange rates and interest rates; future taxes and royalties; the continued suspension of our dividend; our ability to execute our capital programs as planned without significant adverse impacts from various factors beyond our control, including weather, infrastructure access and delays in obtaining regulatory approvals and third party consents; our ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities and the costs thereof; our ability to market our oil and natural gas successfully; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, including our ability to renew or replace our reserve based loan; that we are able to move forward through the various reconfirmation, redetermination dates with the credit facility and our ability to finance the repayment of our senior secured notes on maturity; and our ability to add production and reserves through our development and exploitation activities.

Although Obsidian Energy believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Obsidian Energy can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; the possibility that the semi-annual borrowing base re-determination under our reserve-based loan is not acceptable to the Company or that we breach one or more of the financial covenants pursuant to our amending agreements with holders of our senior secured notes; the impact that any government assistance programs could have on the Company in connection with, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic and other regional and/or global health related events; the possibility that we are not able to continue as a going concern and realize our assets and discharge our liabilities in the normal course of business; the impact on energy demands due to regional and/or global health related events; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; reliance on third parties; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Obsidian Energy, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), EDGAR website (www.sec.gov) or Obsidian Energy's website.

Unless otherwise specified, the forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol "OBE" and "OBELF" respectively. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

CONTACT

OBSIDIAN ENERGY

Suite 200, 207 - 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1K3

Phone: 403-777-2500

Toll Free: 1-866-693-2707

Website: www.obsidianenergy.com;

Investor Relations:

Toll Free: 1-888-770-2633

E-mail: investor.relations@obsidianenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74801