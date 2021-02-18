Quality Control Restoration, LLC: Quality Control Restoration Is Offering Roofing Repair & Construction Services In The Quad Cities Area

BETTENDORF, IA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Quality Control Restoration is a Quad Cities based full-service construction company that offers services such as residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof repair, roof replacement, storm damage repair, new construction, roof coatings, TPO/EPDM, modified bitumen, siding, and insurance claims. Customers can find out more about the company on its website at https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com.

The company is offering its roofing service to customers ahead of the wet, rainy spring and early summer weather. Winter brings piles of snow and puddles that can take their toll on all kinds of roofs. To be prepared for the spring weather, a thorough and complete roof inspection is recommended. Moderate temperatures allow for the contractors to work faster. A simple visual inspection from ground level is not enough as one can't spot damage to eaves or the flashing. The best course of action is to hire a trusted roofer who is experienced and knows where to look. Quality Control Restoration says that it is the best option for roofing in Quad Cities.

The roofing contractor in Quad Cities recommends taking precautions to make sure the roof is healthy for the expected rain during springtime. A great preliminary measure is to spray the roof with water and inspect it for any obvious leaks beforehand. Another precaution to take is to keep the gutters clean to prevent water build-up and to allow it to drain itself. Lack of ventilation can create dry rot. Dry rot can cause the roof to sag leading to brittle shingles that can crack and leak. Thankfully, there is a solution to dry rot that involves the installation of a ridge vent. Roof boots can also be a source of leaks. Faulty shingles that are not held down properly can also lead to leaks. The valleys or ridges where two slopes of the roof meet can also be susceptible to leaks. Customers can find out more about the company's residential roofing services at https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com/residential.

The Quad Cities roofing contractor also offers roof installation services for new constructions or complete overhauls. To prepare for a roof installation, the homeowners or the roofing contractor needs to first prevent damage to the yard around the house. Any plants or trees near the roof should be covered with an awning. Since the roofing can cause the walls of the house to shake, any items hanging on the walls should be taken down. The family should be alerted to stay away from the roofing area while the work is underway. The homeowner should make sure to pick the best materials within their budget. They should consult the Homeowners Association for any rules or regulations to be followed. The roofer should be vetted based on experience and references. A good place to check is by going through the online reviews for the business.

The Quad Cities roofing service offered by Quality Control Restoration is supported by full manufacturer warranties and a 10-year workmanship warranty. It also offers free, no pressure, no-obligation assessments, that gives the customer the power to make the right decision for them. The company has been rated as A+ by the Better Business Bureau. The business has a combined 111 years of experience in the storm restoration industry. Commercial property owners can find out more about the company's commercial roofing services at https://qualitycontrolrestoration.com/commercial.

When asked about the company's philosophy, Larry Anderson says, "We are proud to serve the Quad Cities area and answer all of its roofing needs. We have been doing this for a long time. We have seen it all and handled it all. Our top priorities when we attempt any job are sustainability, safety, and quality. We are able to handle jobs of all sizes, and we make sure the work is completed to your specifications. We have garnered a great reputation for providing quality work at a reasonable price. Contact us today to get your free roof assessment and you can find out why our customers love us."

They can be contacted at the phone number (833) 563-7663 or at the email address info@qualitycontrolrestoration.com for further inquires and a free roof assessment.

###

For more information about Quality Control Restoration, LLC, contact the company here:



Quality Control Restoration, LLC

Larry Anderson

(833) 563-7663

larry@qualitycontrolrestoration.com

2395 Tech Drive, Suite 8

Bettendorf, Iowa 52722

SOURCE: Quality Control Restoration, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630447/Quality-Control-Restoration-Is-Offering-Roofing-Repair-Construction-Services-In-The-Quad-Cities-Area