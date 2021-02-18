DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 12M/2020
STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
"The 2020 financial year was pandemic-ridden, but IuteCredit nevertheless succeeded in expanding its business.
The results of the past fiscal year are all the more gratifying as the outbreak of the Corona pandemic already at the end of the first quarter made it unlikely that the original forecast would be achieved. Thus, in Q2, we focused on collecting receivables and reducing the balance sheet in a disciplined manner, while at the same time we experienced a shortfall in loan repayments and in demand for new loans likewise. Moreover, we built up buffers for future loan losses and adapted to regulations on containment measures, lockdowns and financial grace periods. Consequently, after the contraction phase, IuteCredit achieved relatively good results with limited losses. As momentum picked up in Q3, the outlook for renewed growth and the reversal of credit provisions also brightened. Finally, Q4 was mixed. While loan disbursement volumes were below plan, repayments increased more strongly than expected.
On the bottom line, we ended the past financial year above the 2019 year-end figures, even though revenues at 56 million EUR (2019: 51 million EUR) were well below the targeted 75 million EUR. Total assets also fell short of the targeted 200 million EUR accordingly, increasing to 117 million EUR (31 December 2019: 106 million EUR). All in all, we ended the year with a bigger, stronger and significantly more liquid balance sheet, which we plan to leverage in 2021.
Beyond the balance sheet, IuteCredit's strong performance continued with ongoing investments in financial technology. For example, we introduced cardless ATMs and the MyIute app, a next-generation omnichannel technology for more efficient and seamless online interaction with customers.
So overall, we succeeded in both staying true to our mission of providing our customers with exceptional personal finance experiences and still operating profitably in times of crisis. At year-end 2020, we had more than 130,000 performing loan customers in four countries and achieved a net profit of 5 million EUR.
For 2021, we remain positive with a view to the credit and payments industry adapting to the challenges of the pandemic. We expect IuteCredit to benefit from its digitalized value streams, customer self-service solutions and opportunities in the acquisition market. In addition, the business in Bulgaria should ramp up again. On the balance sheet side, we expect loans and payment services to almost double to 200 million EUR. We expect total sales of over 70 million EUR and net profit of at least 10 million EUR with over 200,000 high-performing customers by the end of 2021," said Tarmo Sild, Group CEO of IuteCredit.
The full unaudited report for 12M/2020 is available under iutecredit.com/reports/.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 9M/2020 results by means of a presentation on 19 February 2021, 10.00 CET. The call will be held in English.
Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5375735.
The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
IuteCredit's loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers' expectations.
www.iutecredit.com
