HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2020 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor's Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2020.

The Financial Statements in Finnish are, for the first time, published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) format. The primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kojamo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000. The Financial Statements in English are published in PDF format.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have been published at the company's website on www.kojamo.fi/en as well attached to this release.

In addition, the company will publish Annual Report including the company's sustainability report on week 9.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland's biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

For more information, please contact

Maija Hongas

Manager

Investor Relations

Kojamo Plc

tel. +358 20 508 3004

maija.hongas@kojamo.fi

Erik Hjelt

CFO

Kojamo Plc

tel. +358 20 508 3225

erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/kojamo-plc-s-financial-statements-and-board-of-directors--report-2020-have-been-published,c3289231

The following files are available for download: