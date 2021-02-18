Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals auf der Zielgeraden: Aktie vor explosiver Kursverdopplung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN4W ISIN: FI4000312251 Ticker-Symbol: V4OC 
Frankfurt
18.02.21
08:06 Uhr
17,520 Euro
+0,100
+0,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,52017,68008:31
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 07:52
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2020 have been published

HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo plc's Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report 2020 have been published today. The Financial Statements includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements and the Auditor's Report. In addition, the company has today published separate Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2020.

The Financial Statements in Finnish are, for the first time, published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML) format. The primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kojamo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000. The Financial Statements in English are published in PDF format.

The Financial Statements and Board of Directors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have been published at the company's website on www.kojamo.fi/en as well attached to this release.

In addition, the company will publish Annual Report including the company's sustainability report on week 9.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, Irish Stock Exchange, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland's biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

For more information, please contact

Maija Hongas
Manager
Investor Relations
Kojamo Plc
tel. +358 20 508 3004
maija.hongas@kojamo.fi

Erik Hjelt
CFO
Kojamo Plc
tel. +358 20 508 3225
erik.hjelt@kojamo.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/kojamo-plc-s-financial-statements-and-board-of-directors--report-2020-have-been-published,c3289231

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18367/3289231/1374811.pdf

Kojamo Financial Statements 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3289231/ba8f865d5e613c10.pdf

Kojamo Remuneration Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18367/3289231/ad6791db3850abd5.pdf

Kojamo Corporate Governance Statement 2020

KOJAMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.