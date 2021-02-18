Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Completes CVZ-65: High of 1820 ppm Intersection of 270ft (82.3m) Averaging 1124ppm of Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-65. The Company completed core hole CVZ-65 at a depth of 297 feet (90.5 m) and was pleased to note that this Is yet another hole in which mineralization essentially began at surface. An interval of 270 ft (82.3 m) was intersected from 12 ft (3.7 m) to 282 ft (86.0 m).

Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-65 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 297ft b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Li (ppm) CVZ-65 1710279 12 22 860 CVZ-65 1710280 22 32 970 CVZ-65 1710281 32 42 750 CVZ-65 1710282 42 52 900 CVZ-65 1710283 52 62 930 CVZ-65 1710284 62 72 610 CVZ-65 1710285 72 82 1010 CVZ-65 1710286 82 92 1040 CVZ-65 1710287 92 102 1190 CVZ-65 1710288 102 112 1330 CVZ-65 1710289 112 122 1110 CVZ-65 1710290 122 132 1560 CVZ-65 1710291 132 142 1820 CVZ-65 1710292 142 152 1760 CVZ-65 1710293 152 162 1180 CVZ-65 1710294 162 172 1460 CVZ-65 1710295 172 182 1460 CVZ-65 1710296 182 192 1480 CVZ-65 1710297 192 202 1140 CVZ-65 1710298 202 212 940 CVZ-65 1710299 212 222 1020 CVZ-65 1710300 222 232 870 CVZ-65 1710301 232 242 890 CVZ-65 1710303 242 252 900 CVZ-65 1710304 252 262 1220 CVZ-65 No Sample 262 272 1060 CVZ-65 1710305 272 282 900 CVZ-65 1710306 282 297 470

Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-65 from surface to depth of 297ft.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

