Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Completes CVZ-65: High of 1820 ppm Intersection of 270ft (82.3m) Averaging 1124ppm of Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-65. The Company completed core hole CVZ-65 at a depth of 297 feet (90.5 m) and was pleased to note that this Is yet another hole in which mineralization essentially began at surface. An interval of 270 ft (82.3 m) was intersected from 12 ft (3.7 m) to 282 ft (86.0 m).
Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-65 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 297ft b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.
Hole ID
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
Li (ppm)
CVZ-65
1710279
12
22
860
CVZ-65
1710280
22
32
970
CVZ-65
1710281
32
42
750
CVZ-65
1710282
42
52
900
CVZ-65
1710283
52
62
930
CVZ-65
1710284
62
72
610
CVZ-65
1710285
72
82
1010
CVZ-65
1710286
82
92
1040
CVZ-65
1710287
92
102
1190
CVZ-65
1710288
102
112
1330
CVZ-65
1710289
112
122
1110
CVZ-65
1710290
122
132
1560
CVZ-65
1710291
132
142
1820
CVZ-65
1710292
142
152
1760
CVZ-65
1710293
152
162
1180
CVZ-65
1710294
162
172
1460
CVZ-65
1710295
172
182
1460
CVZ-65
1710296
182
192
1480
CVZ-65
1710297
192
202
1140
CVZ-65
1710298
202
212
940
CVZ-65
1710299
212
222
1020
CVZ-65
1710300
222
232
870
CVZ-65
1710301
232
242
890
CVZ-65
1710303
242
252
900
CVZ-65
1710304
252
262
1220
CVZ-65
No Sample
262
272
1060
CVZ-65
1710305
272
282
900
CVZ-65
1710306
282
297
470
Table 1 - Summary of sample results from CVZ-65 from surface to depth of 297ft.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".
Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com
