Solar+storage installations are emerging as a major growth driver for the overall U.S. market, according to a new report from IHS Markit.From pv magazine USA The global utility-scale energy storage market is on track for a record year in 2021, with the United States continuing to lead the way. According to a new report from IHS Markit, global utility-scale energy storage installations are set to surpass 10 GW for the first time this year. That's more than double the 4.5 GW installed in 2020. Notably, the report does not include smaller commercial or residential energy storage installations. However, ...

