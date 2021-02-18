Indian Oil aims to capture carbon dioxide from hydrogen generation units at its Koyali refinery in the Indian state of Gujarat for enhanced oil recovery at the nearby Gandhar oilfield.From pv magazine India Indian Oil Corp. has chosen U.S.-based Dastur International as the leading partner to conduct design and feasibility studies for an industrial carbon capture and utilization project at the Koyali refinery in the Indian state of Gujarat, with a capacity of 13.7 million tons per year. The installation will reportedly be India's largest carbon capture and utilization project. Other partners are ...

