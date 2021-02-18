Western Australia-based gold and nickel explorer Province Resources has announced plans to develop a 1 GW wind and solar PV green hydrogen production facility.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-listed Province Resources has revealed plans to set up a hybrid solar PV and wind farm near Carnarvon, Western Australia, as part of a proposal to produce renewable hydrogen for domestic and foreign markets. Province Resources said on Wednesday that its HyEnergy Renewable Hydrogen Project includes plans for a 1 GW wind and solar PV facility. The energy from that project will be used to produce approximately ...

