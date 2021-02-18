Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) , on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (64/21)

Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) , on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ekobot AB (publ), company registration number 559096-1974, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Ekobot AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be March 15, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 1 444 670 shares. Shares Short name: EKOBOT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 2 374 670 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346812 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216184 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559096-1974 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------------- 50 Industrials ------------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods & Services ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8 505 65 172.