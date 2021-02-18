Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.02.2021 | 08:29
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) , on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (64/21)

Listing of Ekobot AB (publ) , on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Ekobot AB (publ), company registration
number 559096-1974, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that Ekobot AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be March 15, 2021. 

  As per today's date the company has a total of 1 444 670 shares.

  Shares

Short name:                             EKOBOT                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  2 374 670               
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015346812            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          216184                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559096-1974             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification



Code  Name                           
-------------------------------------
50    Industrials                    
-------------------------------------
5020  Industrial Goods & Services
-------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB
on +46 8 505 65 172.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
