The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.02.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.02.2021
Aktien
1 US1651677353 Chesapeake Energy Corp.
2 NL0009901610 Envipco Holding N.V.
3 GB00BYQCS703 Kanabo Group PLC
4 GG00BMC7TM77 Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd.
5 US7802491081 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
6 US00489Q1022 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.
7 CA80919D2023 Score Media and Gaming Inc.
8 US8941641024 Travel + Leisure Co.
Anleihen/ETF
1 NO0010917750 Bakkegruppen AS
2 DE000A3H2Y24 Berlin, Land
3 XS2305266137 Nationwide Building Society
4 DE000A3H3FH2 The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
5 CH0595205532 UBS Group AG
6 US912810SV17 United States of America
7 XS2277008236 Berfest Investments S.A.
8 XS2305600723 Santander Consumer Finance S.A.
9 FR00140022B3 Société Générale S.A.
10 XS2298601514 European Investment Bank (EIB)
11 DE000HLB2ZV4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
12 DE000HLB2ZZ5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
13 DE000HLB2ZX0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 DE000HLB2ZY8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
15 DE000HLB2ZU6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
16 XS2296161610 Municipality Finance PLC
17 CH0595205524 UBS Group AG
18 DE000A3H2VA6 Vossloh AG
19 IE00BMYDMD58 L&G ESG Green Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Distributing ETF
20 IE00BMXWRM76 WisdomTree European Union Bond UCITS ETF – EUR Acc
