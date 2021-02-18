The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 18.02.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.02.2021Aktien1 US1651677353 Chesapeake Energy Corp.2 NL0009901610 Envipco Holding N.V.3 GB00BYQCS703 Kanabo Group PLC4 GG00BMC7TM77 Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd.5 US7802491081 Koninklijke DSM N.V.6 US00489Q1022 ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.7 CA80919D2023 Score Media and Gaming Inc.8 US8941641024 Travel + Leisure Co.Anleihen/ETF1 NO0010917750 Bakkegruppen AS2 DE000A3H2Y24 Berlin, Land3 XS2305266137 Nationwide Building Society4 DE000A3H3FH2 The Grounds Real Estate Development AG5 CH0595205532 UBS Group AG6 US912810SV17 United States of America7 XS2277008236 Berfest Investments S.A.8 XS2305600723 Santander Consumer Finance S.A.9 FR00140022B3 Société Générale S.A.10 XS2298601514 European Investment Bank (EIB)11 DE000HLB2ZV4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale12 DE000HLB2ZZ5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale13 DE000HLB2ZX0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 DE000HLB2ZY8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale15 DE000HLB2ZU6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale16 XS2296161610 Municipality Finance PLC17 CH0595205524 UBS Group AG18 DE000A3H2VA6 Vossloh AG19 IE00BMYDMD58 L&G ESG Green Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Distributing ETF20 IE00BMXWRM76 WisdomTree European Union Bond UCITS ETF – EUR Acc