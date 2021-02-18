Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Frankfurt
18.02.21
08:20 Uhr
11,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.02.2021 | 08:52
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 
18-Feb-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
18 February 2021 
 
Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 
 
 
12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 
 
On Monday, 15 March 2021 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 
(Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior 
management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 
December 2020, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2020 audited consolidated financial results will be available 
starting from 12 March 2020. 
 
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. 
 
The registration is open until 15 March, 2021 (including), for the registration please click here. 
 
Presentation will be also available starting from 15 March 2021 at: 
https://halykbank.com/financial-results 
 
Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website: 
https://halykbank.com/financial-results. 
 
 
 
- ENDS - 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
JSC "Halyk Bank" 
                    +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kasenova       MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
                    +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
                    +7 (727) 3301677 
Nurgul Mukhadi      NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US46627J3023 
Category Code:  MSCL 
TIDM:           HSBK 
Sequence No.:   93796 
EQS News ID:    1169233 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.