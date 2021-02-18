DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 18-Feb-2021 / 08:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 February 2021 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 12M & 4Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 15 March 2021 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2020 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 12 March 2020. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. The registration is open until 15 March, 2021 (including), for the registration please click here. Presentation will be also available starting from 15 March 2021 at: https://halykbank.com/financial-results Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website: https://halykbank.com/financial-results. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kasenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 (727) 3301677 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 93796 EQS News ID: 1169233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT)