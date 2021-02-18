Latest acquisition enhances MAPAL Group's position as a leading provider of modern back of house hospitality software solutions

MAPAL Group, the European developer and provider of hospitality management software solutions, today announced the acquisition of GetCompliant, a leading compliance and operations management solution provider in the Nordics.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of investments by MAPAL Group in complementary hospitality technologies, with a view to combining solutions to create a powerful, integrated back of house multi-site operating system for the hospitality sector. This transaction follows the acquisition of UK-based Flow Hospitality Training in December 2019 and US-based Cloud Reputation in 2020.

Founded in 2011 in Stockholm, Sweden, GetCompliant helps multi-site hospitality and retail businesses save time and ensure compliance and brand consistency between stores using a cloud-based solution that includes digital checklists, documentation management and performance tracking for food safety and operations. The solution is used by firms in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Germany and France, including Caffè Nero, Compass Group, Espresso House, SSP, Coop, 7-Eleven and Bastard Burgers.

Jorge Lurueña, Founder and CEO of MAPAL Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome the GetCompliant team to MAPAL Group as we look to provide our customers with a best-in-class operations and compliance suite and to further expand our presence across the Nordics and Baltics."

Peder Lindencrona, CEO and Co-Founder of GetCompliant, added, "We are excited to become part of the MAPAL Group story. Their established footprint across Europe and Latin America combined with their collaborative approach make MAPAL Group the right partner to take GetCompliant to the next level. Our clients had long been telling us of the added benefits they would enjoy if we could combine our solution with a broader set of digital tools, such as learning and workforce management this partnership will help them to greatly improve their operations, while also allowing the existing customers of MAPAL Group to leverage the many benefits of the GetCompliant solution."

MAPAL Group is backed by funds advised by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with lower middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies. PSG invested in MAPAL Group in 2019 to support the company's founder and management team in transforming the European hospitality industry by providing modern back of house software solutions. Since then, MAPAL Group has grown quickly through a combination of organic growth and strategic M&A.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

MAPAL Group

MAPAL Group was founded in 2008 by Jorge Lurueña, an experienced restaurant operator, who recognised that restaurant businesses needed specialist tools to automate and optimise management processes. Bringing together industry experts, data scientists and software developers to create GIRnet, the management and business intelligence platform that key players in the sector use today, has driven MAPAL's success. MAPAL boasts a large portfolio of clients in 22 countries in Europe and the Americas, including well-known brands such as La Tagliatella, Burger King, Starbucks, KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Grupo Areas or Five Guys, among others.

PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with lower middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 275 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. https://www.psgequity.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005104/en/

Contacts:

For images or further information:

James Hacon

Chief Marketing Officer

MAPAL Software

+44 7787408634