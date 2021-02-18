Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Tradegate
18.02.21
10:16 Uhr
415,80 Euro
+3,80
+0,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
416,80417,4010:39
417,00417,2010:40
Dow Jones News
18.02.2021 | 09:28
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Information on Document Availability 
18-Feb-2021 / 08:54 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aubagne, February 18, 2021 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Information on Document Availability 
 
 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group's Universal Registration Document 2020 is now available at: 
 
https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-stedim-biotech-sa-investor-relations/ 
news-financial-publications 
 
It contains the following information: 
- Business development for fiscal 2020 and the 2021 forecast for the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group 
- Consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 
 
 
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions 
provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. 
Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own 
manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has 
been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2020, the company employed 
more than 7,500 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,910 million euros. 
Contact 
Petra Kirchhoff; Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
Phone: +49(0)551.308.1686; petra.kirchhoff@sartorius.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Information on Document Availability 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA 
                 Avenue de Jouques 
                 13781 Aubagne 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 44 284 5600 
E-mail:          info@sartorius-stedim.com 
Internet:        www.sartorius-stedim.com 
ISIN:            FR0013154002 
Euronext Ticker: DIM 
AMF Category:    Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:     1169248 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169248 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 02:56 ET (07:56 GMT)

SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.