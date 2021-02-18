Despite a difficult regulatory framework for utility scale solar, two new projects were announced in southern Italy this week. A 700 MW project is being planned by German companies Steag and KGAL and a 78 MW plant will be built by UK-based Lightsource BP. Both facilities will be located in Sicily.The construction of large scale PV plants in Italy has become more difficult in recent years due to a regulatory framework that makes it difficult to secure approvals from regional and national authorities. Despite these constraints, the Italian large scale PV segment has never come to a halt and several ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...