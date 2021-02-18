U.S. scientists have put luminescent solar concentrators in a windowpane to absorb certain light wavelengths and transmit them to solar cells. The concentrators are made of a conjugated polymer sandwiched between window layers.Researchers at Rice University in Texas have built a windowpane that can redirect sunlight or illumination from outdoors and indoors to edge-band solar cells. They fabricated the device with luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) based on poly(naphthalene-alt-vinylene), or PVN, which is a conjugated polymer compound that can absorb and emit red light and, at the same time, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...