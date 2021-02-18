A new report from the Hydrogen Council has estimated that the current hydrogen project pipeline, if realized, would exceed investments of $300 billion by 2030. The report comes amid an acceleration in hydrogen project announcements worldwide and great expectation of hydrogen's potential in the energy transition. According to a new report by the Hydrogen Council, the release of national hydrogen strategies by over 30 countries has led to a rapid increase in the volume of investment in hydrogen projects worldwide. The Hydrogen Council is made up of 109 constituent members, representing in excess ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de