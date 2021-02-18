A new report from the Hydrogen Council has estimated that the current hydrogen project pipeline, if realized, would exceed investments of $300 billion by 2030. The report comes amid an acceleration in hydrogen project announcements worldwide and great expectation of hydrogen's potential in the energy transition. According to a new report by the Hydrogen Council, the release of national hydrogen strategies by over 30 countries has led to a rapid increase in the volume of investment in hydrogen projects worldwide. The Hydrogen Council is made up of 109 constituent members, representing in excess ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...