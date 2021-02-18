Silver Spruce Resources (SSE) is a Canada-based junior exploration company looking to secure c C$3-4m (Edison estimate) in funding to further advance early-stage exploration at its assets. It predominantly explores for gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn) and lead (Pb) across four deposits: El Mezquite, Jackie Gold Project, Pino de Plata (Pino) and Melchett Lake, for which it has definitive options to acquire interests. SSE places equal priority on each asset.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...