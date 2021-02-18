NASDAQ OMX Nordic: EMIR Regulatory Reporting - CCP Harmonised File Testing Period

In collaboration with other European Clearing Houses, Nasdaq Clearing is providing members a new daily report of positions reportable under EMIR including the Nasdaq Clearing generated position UTI and other EMIR fields agreed for the purpose of members consuming, matching to their own position records and reporting the CCP generated position UTIs in members' EMIR reporting. Nasdaq Clearing will continue to provide the EMIR Trades V3 (NEMIRV3) file to members which also contains the position UTIs and a full set of EMIR populated fields. The purpose of the new report is to enable members to consume the position UTI from CCPs using a standardized format and content across CCPs. Our aim is to improve industry-wide pairing of positions as a result of this collaboration between CCPs and member firms. Please note that the contents of report are provided solely for the purpose of members consuming and using the CCP generated UTIs in their position reports and reliance should not be placed on the data for any other purpose than population of the position UTI. The CCP Harmonised file from Nasdaq Clearing will be available for testing on front end applications (Q-Port, Clearing Workstation) in CSV format from the 22nd of February 2021. The CSV file naming convention is CCPPOSITIONEMIR_ PRO_001_CSTO_ ClearingMemberCode+ExchangeCode_Report/COB date _001. Please test to ensure your report is correctly populated and enables your firm to consume and use Nasdaq Clearing position UTIs in your EMIR reporting. Do notify Nasdaq Clearing of any issues or data inaccuracies identified during the testing period such as missing or incorrect data in the report that is needed to match positions and use the position UTIs in your EMIR position reports.. Any harmonized changes needed to the format such as additional fields needed will be collated across CCPs during Q1 of 2021 testing and production version 1 releases and agreed collectively for the next version. While Nasdaq Clearing has used reasonable endeavours to ensure that the data of this report is correct, Nasdaq Clearing assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this report, or for the result of use of any information contained in this report. Any information given in this report shall not be construed to alter the clearing member's or non-clearing member's obligations and liabilities under the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Market and/or Clearing Rules for Commodity Derivatives, as applicable, and related agreements. More information about Nasdaq Clearing Delegated Reporting Services & Nasdaq Clearing EMIR reporting handbook are available on https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-emir-reporting For further information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.