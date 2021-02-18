Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
18.02.2021 | 10:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: EMIR Regulatory Reporting - CCP Harmonised File Testing Period

In collaboration with other European Clearing Houses, Nasdaq Clearing is
providing members a new daily report of positions reportable under EMIR
including the Nasdaq Clearing generated position UTI and other EMIR  fields
agreed for the purpose of members consuming, matching to their own position
records and reporting the CCP generated position UTIs  in members' EMIR
reporting. Nasdaq Clearing will continue to provide the EMIR Trades V3
(NEMIRV3) file to members which also contains the position UTIs and a full set
of EMIR populated fields. The purpose of the new report  is to enable members
to consume the position UTI from CCPs using a standardized format and content
across CCPs. Our aim is to improve industry-wide pairing of positions as a
result of this collaboration between CCPs and member firms. Please note that
the contents of report are provided solely for the purpose of members consuming
and  using the CCP generated UTIs  in their position reports and reliance
should not be placed on the data for any other purpose than population of the
position UTI. 

The CCP Harmonised file from Nasdaq Clearing will be available for testing on
front end applications (Q-Port, Clearing Workstation) in CSV format from the
22nd of February 2021. The CSV file naming convention is CCPPOSITIONEMIR_
PRO_001_CSTO_ ClearingMemberCode+ExchangeCode_Report/COB date _001. Please test
to ensure your report is correctly populated and enables your firm to consume
and use Nasdaq Clearing position UTIs in your EMIR reporting. Do notify Nasdaq
Clearing of any issues or data inaccuracies identified during the testing
period such as missing or incorrect data in the report that is needed to match
positions and use the position UTIs in your EMIR position reports.. Any
harmonized changes needed to the format such as additional fields needed will
be collated across CCPs during Q1 of 2021 testing and production version 1
releases and agreed collectively for the next version. 

While Nasdaq Clearing has used reasonable endeavours to ensure that the data of
this report is correct, Nasdaq Clearing assumes no responsibility or liability
for any errors or omissions in the content of this report, or for the result of
use of any information contained in this report. Any information given in this
report shall not be construed to alter the clearing member's or non-clearing
member's obligations and liabilities under the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Market and/or Clearing Rules for Commodity Derivatives, as
applicable, and related agreements. 

More information about Nasdaq Clearing Delegated Reporting Services & Nasdaq
Clearing EMIR reporting handbook are available on
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-emir-reporting 

For further information concerning this notice contact Clearing Operations,
telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
