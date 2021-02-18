Acer Europe, Middle East and Africa: Acer and Sauber Motorsport Continue Partnership in 2021

Bioggio, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Summary

Acer and Sauber Motorsport take the next step to power and connect the team, both trackside and Sauber's Hinwil HQ with Acer Enduro and TravelMate Notebooks, ConceptD workstation and display solutions

New marketing activation will feature Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver, Kimi Räikkönen

Formula 1 is strongly outperforming other major global sports on digital platforms including Bundesliga, NBA, NFL, Premier League and fully in line with Acer's target customer demographic

Acer and Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN entry in the Formula One world championship, announced the two companies will extend their partnership into the 2021 season.

Having entered a valuable partnership in 2020, the team and Acer will take it to the next level by continuing to introduce state-of-the-art Acer technology to power and connect the team, both trackside and at Sauber's Hinwil HQ, while also unveiling an ambitious marketing activation featuring Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver, Kimi Räikkönen, as the face of this campaign.

One of the world's top ICT companies, Acer, with a leading presence in more than 160 countries, will provide the team with commercial grade solutions such as Enduro and TravelMate notebooks, ConceptD workstation and digital display solutions. The specifically engineered Acer hardware will play a race-critical role from the team's HQ in Hinwil to the team garage and pit wall throughout the 2021 season. Acer and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN not only share the same passion for technology, but also address the same demographic of fans between 13-44.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG: "It's an absolute pleasure to extend our relationship with Acer. Our work together in 2020 highlighted the synergies between the world of high-end information technology and motorsport - both are highly competitive environments in which the pursuit of performance is the constant objective and in which every day opens new possibilities of development. Working together in 2021 is a natural result of this and we are looking forward to sharing a successful season together."

"We are delighted to extend our partnership in 2021 with one of the most prestigious teams in Formula One history, featuring iconic drivers. At Acer we not only push the boundaries of what is possible in technology, but also in digital marketing by bringing even more engaging content and stories to our fan community," said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe SA. "Formula One, one of the sports with the highest viewership and fastest growth in the digital arena globally, is the perfect platform to engage with the generation Y/Z and their lifestyle."

Formula One is a technology and performance driven sport, and having reliable hardware is crucial. Acer as official partner and technology enabler provides ConceptD workstation solutions including monitors not only to power the car on the grid, but also delivers the 200 engineers at Sauber Motorsport the reliability and accuracy to perform the heaviest tasks from aerodynamics design to achieving the highest engine performance.

Using the latest Acer Enduro products from its military-grade certified PC range, the team can count on extremely rugged, durable computers to manage the race operations in the harshest conditions from the rain in Silverstone, to the heat in Singapore, to the cold in the night and sand dust of the desert in Bahrain.

Key members of the team will also use Acer's advanced TravelMate notebook solutions to increase collaboration, productivity and security no matter where they are in the world.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2021 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

