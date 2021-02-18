Dept Accelerates Global Growth With Marketing Technology Agency Byte

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Byte , the marketing technology (martech) agency of choice for fast-growing digital platform brands, has today announced that it has joined international digital agency Dept. Together, both agencies will strengthen end-to-end digital services for clients across the globe.

As one of the Financial Times Fastest-Growing Companies in Europe , Byte's position as a trailblazing martech agency specializing in ad campaigns, AR, automation and chatbots has attracted long-term clients that include Spotify, ASOS and Just Eat Takeaway. In 2020, Byte grew its global revenue by 20%, adding a number of high-growth clients to its roster, including TikTok and Twitch.

Dept is known for helping brands like BOSE, Mizuno and Patagonia to grow and accelerate their digital business by combining creativity, technology and data. Byte was attracted by Dept's digital DNA, culture and ambitious growth plans. With Dept's significant footprint of 27 offices around the world, Byte now has the opportunity to provide a full-service digital offer to its global clients.

Dimi Albers, CEO at Dept, said, "Alex, Jamie and the team have established a high reputation for innovative advertising campaigns, pioneering AR effects and advanced chatbots. Their ability to grow fast while operating at the intersection of creativity, technology and data makes this a perfect mix, and we can't wait to start working together on some of the best brands in the world."

Byte's Founding Partner, Alex Miller, said: "We've become part of Dept to accelerate global growth and supercharge our tech offerings with access to over 500 engineers across the world. We're excited to help Dept achieve its vision of becoming the leading digital agency in the world."

Byte's Founding Partner, Jamie Kenny, added: "Byte will retain the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that our clients love, while Dept's mantra of being 'big enough to cope and small enough to care' really resonates with our approach."

Now part of Dept, Byte's branding and management team will continue as before. Byte's Founding Partners - Alex Miller and Jamie Kenny - will work closely with Dept's Board of Directors, in addition to its UK and U.S. teams.

Backed by investment firm The Carlyle Group , Dept is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in the world, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. In 2020, San Diego-based digital agency BASIC® joined Dept, along with renowned Danish strategic design agency Sorthvid and premiere Swiss agency Hinderling Volkart .

International technology investment firm GP Bullhound acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Byte for this transaction.

About Byte : Byte is a fast-growing independent martech agency that combines technology with creativity, data, strategy and paid media to crack brands' business problems through a variety of marketing solutions like ad campaigns, AR, automation and chatbots. Listed in the prestigious 2020 Sunday Times Tech Track 100 , ranked 33 in the FT 1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies and featured in LinkedIn's Top 25 StartUps , the company's clients include ASOS, Just Eat Takeaway, Spotify and TikTok. Founded by Alex Miller and Jamie Kenny in 2014, Byte's 150-strong team now spans London, New York and Berlin. Byte is a Facebook Premium Marketing Partner, Official Snapchat Lens Creator Partner and TikTok Effect Partner.

About Dept: Hi, we are Dept - a digital agency for creativity, technology, and data. We help our clients build and accelerate their digital business by creating leading digital products, services, and campaigns. Our team of over 1,750 thinkers and makers spans 13 countries across Europe and the Americas. We proudly work for top brands like Samsung, Bose, Bugaboo, Indigo Ag, Triumph Motorcycles, Netflix and more. www.deptagency.com .

Press contact: Kristin Cronin, kristin.cronin@deptagency.com

