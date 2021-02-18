Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor's Robert Tankson Featured in Forbes Next 1000 Upstart Entrepreneurs

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) is proud to announce that PrestoDoctor's Rob Tankson is featured in Forbes Next 1000 Upstart Entrepreneurs redefining the American Dream. PrestoDoctor was acquired by Cannabis Sativa, Inc. in August 2017 at a $9 million valuation. Mr. Tankson currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Mr. Tankson and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni Kyle Powers co-founded PrestoDoctor in 2015 after finding there wasn't a trusted place to access cannabis for daily wellness. PrestoDoctor currently connects 185,000 patients seeking medical cannabis cards via their proprietary online telemedicine platform providing access to licensed physicians to obtain a medical marijuana recommendation. PrestoDoctor currently serves California, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Illinois, and is actively targeting expansion into multiple additional states.

PrestoDoctor uses secure video conferencing technology (https://prestodoctor.com) to provide a safe and confidential forum for the doctor/patient interview in accordance with state regulations governing issuance of medical marijuana cards. Appointments are generally completed in 10-15 minutes and can be scheduled and completed in the same day, eliminating the need for patients to travel to a clinic, timely in this pandemic. Reviews of PrestoDoctor customers are available at Trustspot and Facebook. PrestoDoctor is the #1 rated online medical marijuana doctor.

PrestoDoctor.com makes it easy, just Sign up for an account and complete your profile, then choose an appointment time (same day appointments available) and video chat with one of our licensed physicians to receive a digital recommendation immediately, and your official copy arrives in the mail a few days later (some states may take longer if the state mails your card).

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,850 5-star reviews www.prestodoctor.com

About GK Manufacturing & Packaging:

GK Manufacturing (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com) is a Southern California based contract manufacturing, co-packing and white label company, producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK specializes in short batch runs, formulation, mixology, graphics/labeling and fulfillment. In-house brands include the well-established Ganja Juice brand, Canna Science,and Murray & Rocco's CBD infused pet line. Shop their new portal at (https://cbdinit.com).

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (CBDS) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing & Packaging (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company licenses the hi and White Rabbit brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com).

