In collaboration with the Ordnance Survey, 1Spatial has been awarded a proof of concept (PoC) contract by the Energy Networks Association to provide a digital map of the UK's energy system. Its recently launched 1Data Gateway platform will be used to ingest data from multiple network providers and its 1Integrate tool will then clean up and integrate the data into a common database. This PoC contract is not likely to be significant to 1Spatial financially but, following the NGN win last week, it represents another high-profile win in the UK energy sector.

