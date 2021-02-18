Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") Takeda has been announced the winner of the EURORDIS 2021 Award for Patient Engagement in recognition of the company's unwavering commitment to rare disease patients and its comprehensive partnerships with the rare disease patient community.

The annual EURORDIS Black Pearl awards ceremony is a celebration of achievements and exceptional work in this space and is held every February marking Rare Disease Day. Giles Platford, President Europe and Canada, will receive the award on behalf of Takeda during the virtual awards ceremony on 24 February 2021.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Platford said "Takeda is an organisation that truly embraces and demonstrates patient centricity. This award is an acknowledgement of the company's breadth of initiatives and partnerships across the globe, that aim to create a brighter future for patients with rare diseases and their families. It is always humbling and inspiring to work alongside the people living with rare diseases, their caregivers and advocates to jointly find and develop solutions to the challenges they face every day."

During its 80+ year legacy in rare diseases, Takeda has consistently demonstrated commitment to improving the landscape of diagnosis, care and treatment for rare disease patients. As such, Takeda's scope of patient engagement strives to cover the entire rare disease patient journey, from diagnosis through to patient access to therapy and innovative treatment support programs.

Commenting on the award, Yann Le Cam, Chief Executive Officer of EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe, said "This award acknowledges Takeda's readiness to stimulate patient-focused collaboration and improve the lives of people living with a rare disease through pioneering, multi-stakeholder initiatives. Takeda's engagement with the patient community actively contributes to raising rare disease awareness. Its support of key events and programmes over time and around the world helps elevate the voice of rare disease patients across diseases and borders."

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

