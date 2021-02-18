The EU today confirmed natural gas-fired power and heat generation facilities can quality for Covid-recovery spending as long as they fulfil a maximum emission target or are accompanied by credible member-state plans to ramp up renewables usage.A technical guidance document published by the European Commission today has confirmed natural gas can be deemed to "do no significant harm' to the EU's climate change mitigation strategy, albeit with caveats. With the EU preparing to dole out the first payments from its €672.5 billion recovery and resilience fund (RRF) within a fortnight-in response ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...