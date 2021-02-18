The panel features an efficiency of 20% and a thermal power of 600 W-thermal per square meter.France-based hybrid solar module manufacturer Dualsun has launched a new photovoltaic-thermal panel based on shingle solar cells. Produced at the company's recently-commissioned factory in Jujurieux, in the Ain department in eastern France, the Dual Spring panel is the most powerful device ever developed by the company to date. "The shingle cells allow the panel to reach a power of 375 Wp while maintaining a completely black aesthetic," the manufacturer said, noting that the module's previous version ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...