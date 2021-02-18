AnywhereCommerce, the Inventor of Mobile Commerce With 20 Issued Patents, Announces 3 New Products

FRESNO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Today, AnywhereCommerce, the inventor of the mobile payments industry with 20 granted patents, announces the immediate availability of its next generation of payment devices, including the Walker Cube, Nomad WP3, Nomad WP3s, NomadPOS E, and NomadPOS E+ models.

Walker Cube - is a slimline SRED certified product that offers chip transactions (dip & tap) in a compact form factor for newer payment implementations - or where adding chip functionality is required. This product can be part of a solution based on COTS (consumer off the shelf) technology to provide a payments core with connectivity via Bluetooth, MFi, or USB options for use with phones, tablets, and computers.

Nomad WP3 and Nomad WP3s are handhelds, PCI SRED certified PIN pads that include EMV contact and contactless support and connectivity via Bluetooth or USB C. The "s" model adds a magnetic stripe reader for legacy cards and applications.

NomadPOS E/E+ are Android 9 based purpose-built handhelds that include swipe, dip & tap readers in an integrated package, including a screen-based PCI certified PIN pad. The + model includes a receipt printer. Wide area communications are via WiFi or 4G network options, with local communication via Bluetooth, USB, or WiFi.

"The extension of our product line adds new functionality, faster CPUs, and improved color graphical displays to enable better end-user applications," said Jeff Park, Chief Revenue Officer at AnywhereCommerce. "This new product line, along with the simplest integration tools in the industry, enables all our partners to get to market faster and at a much lower cost."

Founded in 2006 by the pioneers of mobile payments, AnywhereCommerce powers transactions with next-level payment integration solutions. Based on our Patented Hardware and Software solutions, AnywhereCommerce delivers ISVs, ISOs, MSPs, Enterprises, Acquirers, and more with the lowest cost line of payment devices, along with the fastest integration tools in the industry.

