Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships Announce Main Event, Co-Main Event Of YoungGuns 1, March 27 in Shawnee, OK

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / The Main Event and Co-Main Event of Xtreme Fighting Championships' YoungGuns 1 have been announced by the organization. YoungGuns 1 takes place March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK, as a part of the XFC Experience Week.

In the Main Event, Braden Smith takes on Franklin Patterson in a battle of hard-hitting middleweight contenders. Smith boasts an impressive record of 10-4, with all of the Oklahoma fighter's wins coming by stoppage. Patterson, who also hails from the Sooner State, is a winner in five of his past eight bouts.

In the Co-Main Event, fast-rising Michigan fighter Austin Bashi (1-0) returns to the XFC Hexagon against California's Mason Iacobellis (1-0) in the professional bantamweight division. Bashi welcomes Iacobellis to the Hexagon after his dominant XFC debut at XFC 43 on NBC Sports Network.

XFC President Myron Molotky on the first two announced bouts for YoungGuns 1: "The Main Event and the Co-Main Event of YoungGuns 1 on March 27 feature four fighters that we're very excited to see take center stage in the XFC Hexagon. Our YoungGuns Series is reserved for the best young fighters on the planet. These hungry rising stars deserve a platform, and we're confident our fans worldwide will support them as they progress in their careers and try to fight their way to an XFC Championship."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

