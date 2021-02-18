Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERP9 ISIN: CA14738X1078 Ticker-Symbol: C5C 
München
18.02.21
08:01 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,001
-7,69 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CASCADERO COPPER
CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION0,012-7,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.