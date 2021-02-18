Charah Solutions, Inc.: Charah Solutions Receives Award for Best Sustainable Environmental Management Solutions USA 2020 from Capital Finance International

Company Recognized for Its Leadership and Innovation in Sustainability Practices for the Power Generation Industry

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) (the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced that it has received the Best Sustainable Environmental Management Solutions USA 2020 Award from Capital Finance International (CFI.co). CFI.co is a print journal and online outlet reporting on global business, economics and finance. Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders. As part of CFI.co's Sustainability Awards 2020, the Best Sustainable Environmental Management Solutions USA award recognizes Charah Solutions for overall performance, as well as innovative customer support while enhancing the environment through its commitment to sustainability.

According to Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President and CEO, "We are delighted to receive this important recognition from CFI.co. While many companies talk about their sustainability initiatives, Charah Solutions' business model and the services we provide are actually built on sustainability. It's what we do and who we are. Our work, mission, and company culture are directly aligned with providing environmental services and sustainable solutions to solve the power industry's most complex environmental challenges."

As a sustainability leader in utility services for over 30 years, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving natural resources in an environmentally conscious manner. Our core business is centered on coal ash byproduct management, the beneficial recycling of ash products, and environmental remediation. We develop innovative sustainable solutions to complex environmental issues for the betterment of the planet and the communities in which we operate. In fact, our purpose for being in business is to practice sound Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance as we provide mission-critical environmental services, remediation, and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Our sustainability efforts conserve virgin resources and water, reduce greenhouse gases, and decrease landfill disposal, all while providing essential recycled products that contribute to the growth of our economy and land remediation for the community.

By recycling more than 2.5 million U.S. tons of ash and other Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) each year, we dramatically reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills. We also beneficially use ash in environmentally-sound structural fill projects where we return thousands of acres of land to the community for recreational or commercial use.

One such innovation is Charah Solutions' proprietary MP618® Multi-Process ash beneficiation technology which provides utilities across the country with the ability to recycle low-grade coal ash in current production and ash stored in coal ash ponds and landfills and convert it to useable ash for the production of concrete. MP618 technology significantly reduces the environmental carbon footprint and provides a superior product at a lower cost compared to how concrete producers are operating today.

"The recovery of coal ash is one of the best resource conservation and recovery stories in the U.S., as it is recycled and used in the production of concrete. And, the growing infrastructure construction demands utilize millions of tons of coal ash every year, thus preserving natural resources while dramatically reducing the need for landfill space. Our team is proud to be at the forefront of developing innovative and sustainable solutions, educating the industry and leading a mindset and operations paradigm shift which focuses on beneficial use," added Mr. Sewell.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities to sustainably manage and recycle ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

About Capital Finance International/CFI.co

CFI.co (Capital Finance International), a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance, recognizes that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets is now far less meaningful as world economies converge. Headquartered in London, the world's most multicultural city, CFI.co brings you coverage and analysis of the drivers behind change. Combining the views of leading multilateral and national organizations with thought leadership from some of the world's top minds, our dedicated editorial team ensure that readers better understand the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Roger Shannon

Charah Solutions

(502) 245-1353

ir@charah.com

Media Contact

Keaton Price

Charah Solutions

(502) 593-4692

media@charah.com

SOURCE: Charah Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630365/Charah-Solutions-Receives-Award-for-Best-Sustainable-Environmental-Management-Solutions-USA-2020-from-Capital-Finance-International