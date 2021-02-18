Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading in AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shares and flush of the order book will take place on February 22, 2021 after trading session

Financial and Capital Market Commission on February 9, 2021 decided to allow AS " Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shareholder "TransComponent Holding" to organize the final takeover bid for AS " Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" shares. On February 17, 2021 information announcing the final takeover bid was published, setting February 24, 2021 as a record date. Considering the settlement cycle of automatically matched trades (T+2), February 22, 2021 is the last trading day with the shares of AS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica". On February 18, 2021 Nasdaq Riga, according to Nasdaq Baltic Members Rules, decided to suspend trading inAS "Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica" (RER1R, ISIN: LV0000101012) shares and flush the order book on February 22, 2021 after the end of the trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.